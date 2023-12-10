South Carolina vs. Utah December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (5-0) play the Utah Utes (5-1) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will start at 2:30 PM ET.
South Carolina vs. Utah Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Alissa Pili: 22.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Gianna Kneepkens: 17.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ines Vieira: 8.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.8 AST, 3.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Reese Ross: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jenna Johnson: 8.0 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Utah Players to Watch
