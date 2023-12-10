The New Orleans Saints (5-7) bring a three-game losing streak into their home matchup December 10, 2023 with a struggling Carolina Panthers squad (1-11), winners of five straight.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Panthers Insights

The Panthers average 5.4 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Saints allow (21.3).

The Panthers rack up 55.2 fewer yards per game (267.3) than the Saints allow per contest (322.5).

Carolina rushes for 96 yards per game, 29.5 fewer than the 125.5 New Orleans allows per contest.

This year the Panthers have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Saints have takeaways (20).

Panthers Away Performance

On the road, the Panthers score 17.6 points per game and give up 28.4. That's more than they score (15.9) and concede (26.1) overall.

The Panthers rack up 292.9 yards per game in road games (25.6 more than their overall average), and concede 332.6 on the road (26.6 more than overall).

Carolina's average passing yards gained (196.1) and conceded (198.6) away from home are both higher than its overall averages of 171.3 and 180.8, respectively.

On the road, the Panthers accumulate 96.7 rushing yards per game and give up 134. That's more than they gain (96) and allow (125.2) overall.

The Panthers convert 35.9% of third downs on the road (0.1% higher than their overall average), and concede 34.5% in away games (one% lower than overall).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Dallas L 33-10 FOX 11/26/2023 at Tennessee L 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 at Tampa Bay L 21-18 CBS 12/10/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta - FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay - FOX 12/31/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS

