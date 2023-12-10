Panthers vs. Saints Player Props & Odds – Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
At 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, the Carolina Panthers play at the New Orleans Saints.
See player props for the Saints' and Panthers' top contributors in this contest.
Chuba Hubbard Touchdown Odds
- Hubbard Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Hubbard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +360
Alvin Kamara Touchdown Odds
- Kamara Odds to Score First TD: +350
- Kamara Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185
More Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|Adam Thielen
|-
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|Miles Sanders
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|4.5 (-113)
|Chuba Hubbard
|-
|56.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|Bryce Young
|179.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-106)
|-
|Jonathan Mingo
|-
|-
|36.5 (-113)
More Saints Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Derek Carr
|224.5 (-113)
|1.5 (-113)
|-
|Juwan Johnson
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Alvin Kamara
|-
|63.5 (-113)
|36.5 (-113)
|Chris Olave
|-
|-
|71.5 (-113)
|Jamaal Williams
|-
|23.5 (-113)
|4.5 (-102)
