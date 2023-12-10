The struggling New Orleans Saints (5-7) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who have dropped their last five games, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under is set at 39 in the contest.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Saints squaring off against the Panthers, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Panthers vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games .

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Saints have been winning three times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up five times.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have won the second quarter two times, lost nine times, and been knotted up one time in 12 games this season.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 12 games this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored four times, and tied five times.

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games and have tied three games.

On offense, New Orleans is averaging 5.9 points in the third quarter (seventh-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 1.3 points on average in the third quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 12 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter five times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up three times.

In 12 games this season, the Saints have won the fourth quarter six times, lost five times, and been knotted up one time.

New Orleans' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Panthers have led after the first half in one game, have trailed after the first half in 10 games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game.

At the end of the first half, the Saints have led five times (3-2 in those games), have trailed six times (1-5), and have been tied one time (1-0).

2nd Half

This year, the Panthers have won the second half in five games, been outscored in the second half in four games, and been knotted up in the second half in three games.

In 12 games this season, the Saints have won the second half seven times (4-3 record in those games), lost three times (0-3), and tied two times (1-1).

New Orleans' offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in the second half.

