In one of the many compelling matchups on the Ligue 1 schedule today, Stade Reims and OGC Nice hit the pitch at Allianz Rivera.

There is coverage available for all the action in Ligue 1 today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch OGC Nice vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims is on the road to play OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

Favorite: OGC Nice (-105)

OGC Nice (-105) Underdog: Stade Reims (+320)

Stade Reims (+320) Draw: (+245)

(+245) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Clermont Foot 63 vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC is on the road to face Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

Favorite: Lille OSC (-140)

Lille OSC (-140) Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+425)

Clermont Foot 63 (+425) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Metz vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 makes the trip to play FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (+120)

Stade Brest 29 (+120) Underdog: FC Metz (+250)

FC Metz (+250) Draw: (+230)

(+230) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Strasbourg vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC makes the trip to play Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Strasbourg (+125)

Strasbourg (+125) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+250)

Le Havre AC (+250) Draw: (+225)

(+225) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Olympique Lyon vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC journeys to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

Favorite: Olympique Lyon (+100)

Olympique Lyon (+100) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+270)

Toulouse FC (+270) Draw: (+265)

(+265) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Lorient vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille makes the trip to play FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-125)

Olympique Marseille (-125) Underdog: FC Lorient (+350)

FC Lorient (+350) Draw: (+275)

(+275) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.