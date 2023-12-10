Carolina Panthers receiver Darrell Demont Chark Jr. has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are allowing the seventh-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 197.0 per game.

Chark's stat line features 23 grabs for 319 yards and three scores. He posts 35.4 yards per game, and has been targeted 42 times.

Chark vs. the Saints

Chark vs the Saints (since 2021): 1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 15 REC YPG / REC TD New Orleans has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

15 players have caught a TD pass against the Saints this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

The Saints allow 197.0 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Saints have scored 16 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Saints' defense is 16th in the NFL in that category.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Chark Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Chark has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 44.4% of his games (four of nine).

Chark has received 9.5% of his team's 440 passing attempts this season (42 targets).

He has 319 receiving yards on 42 targets to rank 60th in league play with 7.6 yards per target.

Chark has registered a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored three of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (18.8%).

With four red zone targets, Chark has been on the receiving end of 11.8% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

Chark's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 3 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

