Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard has a favorable matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 125.5 per game.

Hubbard leads the team with 557 yards (46.4 ypg) on 143 carries, with four rushing scores. Hubbard has amassed 28 catches this year for 165 yards.

Hubbard vs. the Saints

Hubbard vs the Saints (since 2021): 5 GP / 35 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

5 GP / 35 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Saints defense has not allowed a rusher to put up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Eight opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 125.5 rushing yards the Saints give up per contest makes them the 24th-ranked rush defense in the NFL this year.

The Saints' defense ranks 12th in the NFL with nine rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-111)

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in seven of his 12 opportunities this season (58.3%).

The Panthers have passed 59.4% of the time and run 40.6% this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 143 of his team's 301 total rushing attempts this season (47.5%).

Hubbard has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 25.0% of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

He has 23 red zone carries for 56.1% of the team share (his team runs on 54.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-110)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In six of 12 games this year, Hubbard has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hubbard has been targeted on 32 of his team's 440 passing attempts this season (7.3% target share).

He has been targeted 32 times, averaging 5.2 yards per target (121st in NFL).

Hubbard, in 12 games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 25 ATT / 104 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 58 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs

