The Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) face the Rhode Island Rams (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Ante Brzovic: 13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ben Burnham: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Reyne Smith: 9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kobe Rodgers: 9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Frankie Policelli: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

Rhode Island Players to Watch

Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Rhode Island AVG Rhode Island Rank 274th 69.4 Points Scored 76.3 164th 256th 74.2 Points Allowed 68.7 139th 117th 35.0 Rebounds 36.7 71st 35th 12.0 Off. Rebounds 10.5 90th 147th 7.8 3pt Made 5.7 303rd 210th 12.8 Assists 14.3 122nd 222nd 12.6 Turnovers 11.8 165th

