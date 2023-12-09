The Wofford Terriers (2-3) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Wofford Players to Watch

Kevin Easley Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jacob Meyer: 14.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

John Ojiako: 11.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

Kylan Blackmon: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jimmy Nichols: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 74.7 105th 290th 74.0 Points Allowed 72.5 251st 65th 33.7 Rebounds 30.5 258th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 7.5 166th 230th 12.4 Assists 12.5 221st 189th 11.9 Turnovers 10.6 51st

