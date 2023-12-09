South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Spartanburg County, South Carolina today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Dorman High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain Inn High School at Spartanburg High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Spartanburg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pointe High School at Byrnes High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Spartanburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
