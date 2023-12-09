Saturday's game at G.B. Hodge Center has the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-5) matching up with the Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at 7:00 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a 80-75 victory for South Carolina Upstate, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 80, Kennesaw State 75

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Kennesaw State

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina Upstate (-4.4)

South Carolina Upstate (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.1

South Carolina Upstate has a 3-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Kennesaw State, who is 4-3-0 ATS. The Spartans have a 2-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 6-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans' +29 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.7 points per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (141st in college basketball).

South Carolina Upstate averages 29.6 rebounds per game (317th in college basketball) while allowing 34.2 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.6 boards per game.

South Carolina Upstate knocks down 3.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.9 (64th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

The Spartans rank 221st in college basketball by averaging 92.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 162nd in college basketball, allowing 88.5 points per 100 possessions.

South Carolina Upstate wins the turnover battle by 4.0 per game, committing 11.2 (123rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.2.

