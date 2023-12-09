The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-7) are favored (-2.5) to stop a six-game losing streak when they host the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is set at 151.5.

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Carolina State -2.5 151.5

South Carolina State Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina State and its opponents have scored more than 151.5 points in five of eight games this season.

The average total in South Carolina State's games this season is 150.7, 0.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2-0 ATS this season.

South Carolina State will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Bulldogs have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -145.

South Carolina State has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Carolina State 5 62.5% 69.0 147.6 81.7 152.7 154 Bethune-Cookman 2 33.3% 78.6 147.6 71.0 152.7 143.5

Additional South Carolina State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score just 2.0 fewer points per game (69.0) than the Wildcats give up (71.0).

South Carolina State has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 1-3 record overall when putting up more than 71.0 points.

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Carolina State 6-2-0 0-0 5-3-0 Bethune-Cookman 2-4-0 0-3 3-3-0

South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

South Carolina State Bethune-Cookman 4-6 Home Record 8-5 1-19 Away Record 3-13 4-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 9-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 11-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

