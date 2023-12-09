The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN

South Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.

In games South Carolina shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Gamecocks are the 243rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 171st.

The Gamecocks average 75.5 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 70.7 the Pirates give up.

South Carolina is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, South Carolina put up five fewer points per game (63.3) than on the road (68.3).

Defensively the Gamecocks were better in home games last year, ceding 69.1 points per game, compared to 77 on the road.

When playing at home, South Carolina drained 2.3 fewer threes per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (29.6%) compared to away from home (36.5%).

