How to Watch South Carolina vs. East Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) aim to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
South Carolina vs. East Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Mississippi State vs Tulane (11:30 AM ET | December 9)
- Kentucky vs Pennsylvania (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Illinois vs Tennessee (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
South Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Pirates' opponents have hit.
- In games South Carolina shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Gamecocks are the 243rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Pirates rank 171st.
- The Gamecocks average 75.5 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 70.7 the Pirates give up.
- South Carolina is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, South Carolina put up five fewer points per game (63.3) than on the road (68.3).
- Defensively the Gamecocks were better in home games last year, ceding 69.1 points per game, compared to 77 on the road.
- When playing at home, South Carolina drained 2.3 fewer threes per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (29.6%) compared to away from home (36.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 65-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/1/2023
|George Washington
|W 89-67
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 72-67
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.