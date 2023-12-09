The Carolina Hurricanes (14-11-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- visit the Vancouver Canucks (17-9-1) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canucks' game against the Hurricanes can be seen on BSSO and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Canucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 86 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league play.

The Hurricanes' 84 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 23 8 14 22 15 11 53.2% Seth Jarvis 26 9 10 19 7 14 47.3% Martin Necas 26 7 12 19 12 7 36.8% Teuvo Teravainen 26 11 7 18 10 11 48% Michael Bunting 25 6 10 16 16 9 33.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 70 total goals (2.6 per game), 10th in the NHL.

With 103 goals (3.8 per game), the Canucks have the league's No. 1 offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals during that span.

Canucks Key Players