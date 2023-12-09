The Furman Paladins (6-4) go up against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It starts at 4:30 PM ET.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Furman vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

  • The Paladins' 75.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 68.3 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • Furman has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
  • South Carolina Upstate has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.5 points.
  • The Spartans average 11.2 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Paladins allow (69.5).
  • South Carolina Upstate is 3-0 when scoring more than 69.5 points.
  • The Spartans are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 1.7% lower than the Paladins allow to opponents (42.1%).

Furman Leaders

  • Jada Session: 14.8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.5 STL, 47.9 FG%
  • Kate Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 7 REB, 1.1 BLK, 62.5 FG%
  • Tate Walters: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 26 3PT% (13-for-50)
  • Sydney Ryan: 12.8 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 48 3PT% (24-for-50)
  • Niveya Henley: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (16-for-40)

Furman Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Gardner-Webb W 73-66 Paul Porter Arena
12/3/2023 @ Georgia L 85-55 Stegeman Coliseum
12/6/2023 Bob Jones W 124-44 Timmons Arena
12/9/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center
12/14/2023 Elon - Timmons Arena
12/17/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum

