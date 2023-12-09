Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) will play the Wofford Terriers (2-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Wofford Players to Watch
- Kevin Easley Jr.: 14 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacob Meyer: 14.3 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Ojiako: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Kylan Blackmon: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Nichols: 6.8 PTS, 4 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Coastal Carolina vs. Wofford Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|290th
|74
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|222nd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
