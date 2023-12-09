The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 as 2.5-point favorites. The Tigers have won eight games in a row. The over/under in the matchup is 151.5.

Clemson vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under TCU -2.5 151.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Clemson has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 151.5 points.

Clemson has a 147.8-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 3.7 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this season, Clemson has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Clemson has won in each of the two match ups it has played as underdogs this season.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +115 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Clemson has a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Clemson vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total TCU 4 57.1% 91.7 171 66.1 134.6 151.9 Clemson 4 57.1% 79.3 171 68.5 134.6 145.6

Additional Clemson Insights & Trends

The Tigers score an average of 79.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Horned Frogs give up to opponents.

Clemson has put together a 4-3 ATS record and an 8-0 overall record in games it scores more than 66.1 points.

Clemson vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) TCU 3-4-0 3-4 4-3-0 Clemson 4-3-0 1-0 5-2-0

Clemson vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

TCU Clemson 13-4 Home Record 15-2 4-7 Away Record 5-6 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 77.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 72.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

