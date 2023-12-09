Clemson vs. TCU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) bring a seven-game win streak into a road contest against the Clemson Tigers (8-0), who have won eight straight. It tips at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Clemson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Clemson vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Clemson vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-2.5)
|151.5
|-140
|+115
|FanDuel
|TCU (-0.5)
|152.5
|+114
|-137
Clemson vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Clemson has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
- The Tigers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- TCU has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Horned Frogs games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
