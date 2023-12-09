The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) bring a seven-game win streak into a road contest against the Clemson Tigers (8-0), who have won eight straight. It tips at 4:00 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Clemson matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-2.5) 151.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel TCU (-0.5) 152.5 +114 -137 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Clemson vs. TCU Betting Trends

  • Clemson has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Tigers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
  • TCU has put together a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Horned Frogs games have gone over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

