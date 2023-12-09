The TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning run when they visit the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Tigers have won eight games in a row.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 47.8% from the field, 5.7% higher than the 42.1% the Horned Frogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • Clemson has put together an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 127th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 108th.
  • The Tigers' 79.3 points per game are 13.2 more points than the 66.1 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • Clemson is 8-0 when it scores more than 66.1 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson scored more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • The Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game at home last season, and 73.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Clemson drained fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Alabama W 85-77 Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 79-70 Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina W 72-67 Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 TCU - Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
12/22/2023 Queens - Littlejohn Coliseum

