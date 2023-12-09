Saturday's contest features the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) and the TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) squaring off at Coca-Cola Coliseum in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 78-75 win for Clemson according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

According to our computer prediction, Clemson is projected to cover the spread (1.5) against TCU. The two sides are expected to exceed the 149.5 over/under.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Coca-Cola Coliseum Line: Clemson -1.5

Clemson -1.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Clemson -120, TCU +100

Clemson vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, TCU 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. TCU

Pick ATS: Clemson (-1.5)



Clemson (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (149.5)



Clemson has a 4-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to TCU, who is 3-4-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Tigers' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Horned Frogs' games have gone over. The two teams score 171 points per game, 21.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers average 79.3 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (120th in college basketball). They have a +86 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Clemson is 127th in the nation at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 33.6 its opponents average.

Clemson connects on 10.0 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball) at a 41.0% rate (eighth-best in college basketball), compared to the 8.0 per game its opponents make at a 33.7% rate.

The Tigers average 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (33rd in college basketball), and give up 90.5 points per 100 possessions (218th in college basketball).

Clemson forces 9.5 turnovers per game (341st in college basketball) while committing 9.4 (28th in college basketball play).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs outscore opponents by 25.6 points per game (posting 91.7 points per game, sixth in college basketball, and allowing 66.1 per outing, 74th in college basketball) and have a +179 scoring differential.

The 39.3 rebounds per game TCU accumulates rank 73rd in college basketball, 9.0 more than the 30.3 its opponents collect.

TCU hits 6.6 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.1 on average.

TCU has committed 5.0 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (238th in college basketball) while forcing 17.6 (fifth in college basketball).

