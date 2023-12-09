Saturday's game between the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (8-0) and TCU Horned Frogs (7-0) squaring off at Coca-Cola Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-75 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Clemson, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Clemson vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, TCU 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-2.6)

Clemson (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.8

Clemson is 4-3-0 against the spread this season compared to TCU's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Tigers have hit the over in five games, while Horned Frogs games have gone over four times.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers average 79.3 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (119th in college basketball). They have a +86 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Clemson ranks 82nd in college basketball at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 more than the 29.8 its opponents average.

Clemson connects on 10 three-pointers per game (15th in college basketball), two more than its opponents (8).

The Tigers rank 33rd in college basketball with 104.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 216th in college basketball defensively with 90.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Clemson and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 9.4 per game (29th in college basketball) and force 9.5 (341st in college basketball play).

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs put up 91.7 points per game (sixth in college basketball) while allowing 66.1 per outing (74th in college basketball). They have a +179 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 25.6 points per game.

TCU comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10.2 boards. It pulls down 36.1 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 25.9.

TCU makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (255th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1. It shoots 33.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.2%.

TCU has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (237th in college basketball), 5.0 fewer than the 17.6 it forces (fifth in college basketball).

