Miles Bridges plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 111-100 loss to the Bulls (his last game) Bridges posted 16 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

With prop bets available for Bridges, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 20.0 Rebounds 7.5 7.1 Assists 2.5 2.7 PRA -- 29.8 PR -- 27.1 3PM 1.5 2.0



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 7.7% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 8.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Bridges' opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the Raptors have conceded 112.5 points per game, which is 14th-best in the league.

The Raptors are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 44.1 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26 assists per game, the Raptors are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors are 14th in the NBA, allowing 12.4 makes per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.