South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Lexington County, South Carolina is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
White Knoll High School at Denmark-Olar High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Denmark, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.