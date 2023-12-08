Spectrum Center is where the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) and Toronto Raptors (9-12) will match up on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Gordon Hayward and Scottie Barnes are players to watch for the Hornets and Raptors, respectively.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, SportsNet

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their previous game to the Bulls, 111-100, on Wednesday. Hayward starred with 27 points, plus four rebounds and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gordon Hayward 27 4 4 2 1 2 Terry Rozier 25 5 7 1 2 1 Miles Bridges 16 8 2 3 0 2

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

Mark Williams is putting up 13.2 points, 1.2 assists and 10.1 boards per contest.

Hayward puts up 14.7 points, 5 boards and 4.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

P.J. Washington posts 14.1 points, 5.4 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 42.7% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Brandon Miller puts up 14.2 points, 4.2 boards and 2.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Terry Rozier posts 22.8 points, 3.8 boards and 6.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Miles Bridges 18.0 6.4 2.4 1.3 0.3 1.8 LaMelo Ball 17.6 3.4 4.8 0.8 0.1 2.6 Mark Williams 10.5 9.8 1.0 0.6 1.1 0.0 P.J. Washington 11.4 4.9 2.4 0.8 1.2 2.4 Gordon Hayward 11.0 4.3 3.5 0.7 0.3 0.8

