Oddsmakers have listed player props for Scottie Barnes, Mark Williams and others when the Toronto Raptors visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet

BSSE and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -120)

Friday's over/under for Williams is 11.5 points, 1.7 fewer than his season average.

He has pulled down 10.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Get Williams gear at Fanatics!

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Friday's points prop bet for Gordon Hayward is 15.5 points. That's 0.8 more than his season average of 14.7.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (five) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward's 0.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -120) 5.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -128)

The 19.2 points Barnes has scored per game this season is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (18.5).

He has pulled down 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Barnes has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Barnes has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -115) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.5 points per game this season, 3.0 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

He grabs seven rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Siakam has collected five assists per game, 0.5 less than Friday's prop bet (5.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.