South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Greenville County, South Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mauldin High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berea High School at Travelers Rest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Travelers Rest, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greer Middle College Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greer High School at Blue Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville County Schools at J.L. Mann High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitmire High School at Brashier Middle College High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Taylors, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
