South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chester County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Chester County, South Carolina today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewisville High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Great Falls High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Kershaw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.