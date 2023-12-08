South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Berkeley County, South Carolina today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stratford High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Dorchester High School at Goose Creek High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academic Magnet High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berkeley High School at Timberland High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: St. Stephen, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
