The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jesper Fast score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Fast stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Fast has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.

Fast has zero points on the power play.

Fast's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Fast recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:44 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:28 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:05 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:29 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:57 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:32 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:53 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:20 Home L 3-1

Hurricanes vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

