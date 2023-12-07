Will Jesper Fast Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 7?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Jesper Fast score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fast stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, Fast has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flames.
- Fast has zero points on the power play.
- Fast's shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 23rd in goals allowed, conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fast recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:05
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:29
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.