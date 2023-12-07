Teuvo Teravainen and Jonathan Huberdeau are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Carolina Hurricanes face the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Flames Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors with 22 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 14 assists this season.

Seth Jarvis has chipped in with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists).

Teravainen's 18 points this season are via 11 goals and seven assists.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (44th in league).

Flames Players to Watch

Elias Lindholm has totaled seven goals (0.3 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.4 per game), averaging 2.6 shots per game and shooting 10.8%. This places him among the leaders for Calgary with 17 total points (0.7 per game).

Nazem Kadri is a top scorer for Calgary, with 16 total points this season. In 25 games, he has netted five goals and provided 11 assists.

This season, Calgary's Huberdeau has 15 points, courtesy of four goals (ninth on team) and 11 assists (first).

In the crease, Daniel Vladar's record stands at 4-3-1 on the season, allowing 26 goals (3.4 goals against average) and compiling 186 saves with an .877% save percentage (61st in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Flames Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 13th 3.28 Goals Scored 2.92 21st 19th 3.32 Goals Allowed 3.36 21st 1st 34.8 Shots 31.7 13th 1st 25.1 Shots Allowed 28.8 6th 15th 20.93% Power Play % 12.35% 27th 21st 77.5% Penalty Kill % 83.75% 9th

