Hurricanes vs. Flames: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 7
The Carolina Hurricanes (14-10-1) have -120 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road for a matchup with the Calgary Flames (10-12-3), who have +100 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.
Hurricanes vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Flames Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Flames Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-120
|+100
|6
|FanDuel
|-120
|+100
|6.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Flames Betting Trends
- Carolina's 25 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 14 times.
- The Hurricanes are 14-8 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Flames have been an underdog in 11 games this season, with five upset wins (45.5%).
- Carolina is 14-8 (victorious in 63.6% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.
- Calgary has won three of its nine games when it is the underdog by +100 or longer on the moneyline.
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-189)
|Michael Bunting
|0.5 (+240)
|0.5 (+125)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+185)
|0.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+125)
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|4-6
|4-5-1
|6.4
|3.20
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3.20
|3.40
|4
|12.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-4-1
|5-5
|7-2-1
|6.2
|3.40
|3.20
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-4-1
|3.40
|3.20
|3
|9.7%
|Record as ML Favorite
|5-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|4-1
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|2
