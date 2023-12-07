The Carolina Hurricanes' (14-10-1) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Thursday, December 7 matchup with the Calgary Flames (10-12-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Calgary Flames Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Pelletier LW Out Shoulder Oliver Kylington D Out Undisclosed Kevin Rooney C Out Shoulder Jacob Markstrom G Out Finger

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Flames Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Calgary, Alberta

Calgary, Alberta Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina's 82 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the eighth-highest scoring team in the NHL.

They have the league's 15th-ranked goal differential at -1.

Flames Season Insights

With 73 goals (2.9 per game), the Flames have the NHL's 21st-ranked offense.

Calgary has given up 84 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.

They have the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -11.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes vs. Flames Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-120) Flames (+100) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.