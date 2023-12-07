The Los Angeles Rams versus the Baltimore Ravens is one of many strong options on the Week 14 NFL slate.

One of the most fun ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week's games, and they are featured in this article.

Patriots at Steelers

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 7

8:15 PM ET on December 7 Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Buccaneers at Falcons

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10

1:00 PM ET on December 10 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Bijan Robinson Props: 67.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 18.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

67.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 18.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Baker Mayfield Props: 228.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Rams at Ravens

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10

1:00 PM ET on December 10 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Lamar Jackson Props: 199.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 47.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

199.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 47.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Matthew Stafford Props: 200.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 2.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Jaguars at Browns

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10

1:00 PM ET on December 10 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Texans at Jets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10

1:00 PM ET on December 10 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Lions at Bears

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10

1:00 PM ET on December 10 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Justin Fields Props: 194.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 60.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)

194.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 60.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) Jared Goff Props: 243.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

Colts at Bengals

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10

1:00 PM ET on December 10 Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Ja'Marr Chase Props: 65.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

65.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Gardner Minshew Props: 226.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-105 | U:-125)

Panthers at Saints

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 10

1:00 PM ET on December 10 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Bryce Young Props: 181.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Vikings at Raiders

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 10

4:05 PM ET on December 10 Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Joshua Jacobs Props: 71.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

71.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Joshua Dobbs Props: 230.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 24.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)

Seahawks at 49ers

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 10

4:05 PM ET on December 10 Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Christian McCaffrey Props: 79.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 30.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

79.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 30.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Geno Smith Props: 243.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Broncos at Chargers

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 10

4:25 PM ET on December 10 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Justin Herbert Props: 255.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 17.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

255.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 17.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110) Russell Wilson Props: 212.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 27.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bills at Chiefs

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 10

4:25 PM ET on December 10 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Patrick Mahomes II Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Josh Allen Props: 258.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 31.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Eagles at Cowboys

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on December 10

8:20 PM ET on December 10 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Dak Prescott Props: 294.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)

294.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 15.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) Jalen Hurts Props: 255.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 37.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118)

Titans at Dolphins

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 11

8:15 PM ET on December 11 Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!) Tyreek Hill Props: 104.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

104.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Derrick Henry Props: 57.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Packers at Giants

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 11

8:15 PM ET on December 11 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Saquon Barkley Props: 71.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 17.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

71.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 17.5 REC YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Jordan Love Props: 226.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

