Will Andrei Svechnikov Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 7?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Andrei Svechnikov going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Svechnikov stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Svechnikov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Svechnikov's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Svechnikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:23
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|12:58
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|1
|1
|15:32
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|14:54
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:07
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Away
|W 4-0
Hurricanes vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
