Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) will meet the Wofford Terriers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wofford Games
- November 25 at UNC Asheville
- December 2 at Middle Tennessee
- November 24 at home vs Canisius
- November 26 at home vs Lipscomb
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wofford Top Players (2022-23)
- B.J. Mack: 16.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jackson Paveletzke: 15.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Messiah Jones: 9.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Corey Tripp: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 6.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Brendan Mykalcio: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|198th
|70.7
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|48th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|204th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|222nd
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.