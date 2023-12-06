The Wofford Terriers (3-5) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, four percentage points higher than the 41% shooting opponents of the Runnin' Bulldogs have averaged.

Wofford has compiled a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41% from the field.

The Terriers are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Runnin' Bulldogs sit at 74th.

The Terriers' 77.8 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 69.2 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Wofford is 3-3 when it scores more than 69.2 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wofford put up more points at home (80.9 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Terriers gave up 8.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (77).

Wofford sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than away (35.1%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule