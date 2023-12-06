On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Teuvo Teravainen going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

  • Teravainen has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Teravainen has accumulated four goals and two assists.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 19.6% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:55 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:48 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:03 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 19:37 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:43 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 15:33 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

