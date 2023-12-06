Will Stefan Noesen Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 6?
In the upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Stefan Noesen to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Noesen stats and insights
- Noesen has scored in six of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
- He has an 18.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.
Noesen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|12:27
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|11:46
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|12:01
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|12:54
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|9:59
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|8:25
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|11:00
|Away
|W 4-0
Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
