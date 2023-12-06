Wednesday's contest features the Clemson Tigers (7-0) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) facing off at Littlejohn Coliseum (on December 6) at 8:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 victory for Clemson.

There is no line set for the game.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

South Carolina vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 75, South Carolina 70

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-5.3)

Clemson (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Clemson is 4-2-0 against the spread, while South Carolina's ATS record this season is 4-1-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in five games, while Gamecocks games have gone over two times.

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (posting 76.7 points per game, 140th in college basketball, and giving up 64.3 per contest, 45th in college basketball) and have a +87 scoring differential.

South Carolina ranks 250th in the nation at 31.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.9 more than the 27.7 its opponents average.

South Carolina hits 9.4 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball) at a 40.2% rate (13th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 per game its opponents make, at a 32.5% rate.

South Carolina forces 10.6 turnovers per game (289th in college basketball) while committing 9.7 (44th in college basketball).

