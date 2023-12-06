The No. 24 Clemson Tigers (7-0) carry a seven-game winning streak into a home contest with the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0), who have won seven straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ACC Network) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
South Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.3% higher than the 40.9% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
  • South Carolina has compiled a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 234th.
  • The Gamecocks' 76.7 points per game are eight more points than the 68.7 the Tigers give up.
  • When it scores more than 68.7 points, South Carolina is 6-0.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game last season, five fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
  • The Gamecocks conceded fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (77) last season.
  • South Carolina knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than away (9.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.6%) than on the road (36.5%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Grand Canyon W 75-68 Desert Diamond Arena
11/28/2023 Notre Dame W 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/1/2023 George Washington W 89-67 Colonial Life Arena
12/6/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
12/16/2023 Charleston Southern - Colonial Life Arena

