The Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Queens (NC) Royals (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curry Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison

  • The Blue Hose score an average of 63.1 points per game, only 5.0 fewer points than the 68.1 the Royals give up.
  • When it scores more than 68.1 points, Presbyterian is 3-0.
  • Queens (NC)'s record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.1 points.
  • The Royals average 66.5 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 54.8 the Blue Hose allow.
  • Queens (NC) is 4-2 when scoring more than 54.8 points.
  • Presbyterian is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.
  • The Royals shoot 41.8% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Hose concede defensively.
  • The Blue Hose make 42.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% more than the Royals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Presbyterian Leaders

  • Bryanna Brady: 13 PTS, 59.5 FG%
  • Tilda Sjokvist: 12.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)
  • Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Christina Kline: 5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Mara Neira: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Morehead State W 65-59 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/29/2023 North Carolina Central W 76-58 Templeton Physical Education Center
12/2/2023 @ Western Carolina W 60-41 Ramsey Center
12/6/2023 @ Queens (NC) - Curry Arena
12/15/2023 South Carolina State - Templeton Physical Education Center
12/16/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.