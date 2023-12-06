How to Watch the Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Queens (NC) Royals (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Curry Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Hose score an average of 63.1 points per game, only 5.0 fewer points than the 68.1 the Royals give up.
- When it scores more than 68.1 points, Presbyterian is 3-0.
- Queens (NC)'s record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.1 points.
- The Royals average 66.5 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 54.8 the Blue Hose allow.
- Queens (NC) is 4-2 when scoring more than 54.8 points.
- Presbyterian is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 66.5 points.
- The Royals shoot 41.8% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Blue Hose concede defensively.
- The Blue Hose make 42.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% more than the Royals' defensive field-goal percentage.
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 13 PTS, 59.5 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 12.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Christina Kline: 5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Mara Neira: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Presbyterian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Morehead State
|W 65-59
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/29/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 76-58
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 60-41
|Ramsey Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/15/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.