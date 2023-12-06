The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Presbyterian -9.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian Betting Records & Stats

In six games this season, Presbyterian and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points.

Presbyterian has an average total of 148.1 in its outings this year, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Blue Hose have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, Presbyterian has been favored four times and won three of those games.

The Blue Hose have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -450 odds on them winning this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Presbyterian.

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 6 75% 77 140 71.1 157.9 141.3 Florida A&M 2 50% 63 140 86.8 157.9 141.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends

The Blue Hose score 9.8 fewer points per game (77) than the Rattlers allow (86.8).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 5-3-0 0-0 5-3-0 Florida A&M 1-2-0 1-2 2-2-0

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Presbyterian Florida A&M 5-9 Home Record 4-7 0-15 Away Record 3-15 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 3-12-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 60.1 57.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.7 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.