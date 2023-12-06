Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's contest between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) and Queens (NC) Royals (4-4) matching up at Curry Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Blue Hose, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.
The Blue Hose won their most recent game 60-41 against Western Carolina on Saturday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Presbyterian 64, Queens (NC) 59
Other Big South Predictions
Presbyterian Schedule Analysis
- When the Blue Hose beat the Morehead State Eagles, who are ranked No. 197 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 65-59, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- Presbyterian has four wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 197) on November 25
- 76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 29
- 64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 356) on November 22
- 60-41 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on December 2
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 13 PTS, 59.5 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 12.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Christina Kline: 5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Mara Neira: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
Presbyterian Performance Insights
- The Blue Hose put up 63.1 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 54.8 per contest (43rd in college basketball). They have a +75 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game.
- The Blue Hose score 73.6 points per game at home, and 50 away.
- At home, Presbyterian allows 54.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 55.3.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.