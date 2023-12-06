The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) will be looking to end a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Rattlers allow to opponents.

Presbyterian has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Blue Hose are the 193rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rattlers rank 218th.

The Blue Hose average 9.8 fewer points per game (77) than the Rattlers give up (86.8).

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Presbyterian played better in home games last year, putting up 68.6 points per game, compared to 57.8 per game in road games.

The Blue Hose gave up 66 points per game in home games last year, compared to 73.1 when playing on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Presbyterian fared better at home last year, draining 6.3 treys per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule