The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) face the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
  • In games Marquette shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 307th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Longhorns rank 147th.
  • The Golden Eagles score 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns give up (65.9).
  • Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns are shooting 50.4% from the field, 9% higher than the 41.4% the Golden Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Texas has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.4% from the field.
  • The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 303rd.
  • The Longhorns put up an average of 81.3 points per game, 14.3 more points than the 67 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • Texas is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Marquette played better when playing at home last year, scoring 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game when playing on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Marquette performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Texas scored 84.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.4.
  • In 2022-23, the Longhorns allowed 4.6 fewer points per game at home (67.4) than on the road (72).
  • Texas made more 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (6.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than away (31.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 UConn L 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming W 86-63 Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State W 77-58 Moody Center
12/6/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Houston Christian - Moody Center
12/16/2023 LSU - Toyota Center

