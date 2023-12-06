The Charlotte Hornets (6-12) take on the Chicago Bulls (7-14) at United Center on December 6, 2023.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 47.4% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Charlotte has compiled a 3-7 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.4% from the field.

The Hornets are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 14th.

The Hornets' 113.8 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 113.1 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 6-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets average 111.9 points per game at home, 4.4 fewer points than away (116.3). On defense they allow 120.4 per game, four fewer points than on the road (124.4).

Charlotte is conceding fewer points at home (120.4 per game) than away (124.4).

The Hornets pick up 0.2 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (25.5).

