Hornets vs. Bulls Injury Report Today - December 6
The Charlotte Hornets (6-12) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to take on the Chicago Bulls (7-14) on Wednesday, December 6 at United Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.
The Hornets head into this contest on the heels of a 123-117 loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday. Terry Rozier totaled 23 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|24.7
|5.5
|8.2
|Frank Ntilikina
|PG
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Onuralp Bitim: Questionable (Illness), Zach LaVine: Questionable (Foot), Alex Caruso: Questionable (Toe)
Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
