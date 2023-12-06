On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Dmitry Orlov going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Orlov stats and insights

In one of 24 games this season, Orlov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken five shots in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 2.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 79 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:33 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:20 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:16 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:06 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

