How to Watch the Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) will be looking to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Foster Auditorium. It airs at 12:30 PM ET.
Coastal Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Chanticleers' 67.4 points per game are 14.1 more points than the 53.3 the Crimson Tide give up.
- Coastal Carolina has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 53.3 points.
- Alabama's record is 6-0 when it allows fewer than 67.4 points.
- The Crimson Tide record just 3.1 more points per game (74.6) than the Chanticleers give up (71.5).
- Alabama has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 71.5 points.
- When Coastal Carolina gives up fewer than 74.6 points, it is 4-1.
- The Crimson Tide shoot 44.8% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Chanticleers allow defensively.
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 13.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Alancia Ramsey: 8.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 40.0 FG%
- Arin Freeman: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.5 FG%
- Deaja Richardson: 17.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)
- Dalanna Carter: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
Coastal Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 73-59
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 65-59
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|L 84-83
|HTC Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|12/10/2023
|North Carolina-Pembroke
|-
|HTC Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
