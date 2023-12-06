Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
Alabama Players to Watch
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Essence Cody: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
